2022 UTME/DE: JAMB says no extension despite drop in registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has warned prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the ongoing registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

The Board said the announcement became necessary due to the drop in the number of candidates coming forward to register in spite of its capacity to register more daily.

Prospective candidates had lamented that they’re facing registration hurdles especially bordering on National Identification Number (NIN) and generating unique profile codes as well as network and other technical hitches in many Computer Based Centres.

The ongoing registration exercise began on 19th February and is scheduled to end on 26th March, 2022 The Board in a statement on Thursday insists that the date is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the Board to conduct the exercise adding that it would be impossible for the board to extend the dates.

“It should be noted that registration and examination dates are not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies. Hence, before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examination bodies are invited to a roundtable where they are expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to,” the statement read.

“By this announcement, the Board is urging prospective candidates who desire to register for the 2022/23 UTME/DE to come out to register as they have only two weeks to do so as no extension would be granted after the close of registration.

“The general public is to note that it is practically impossible for the Board to even contemplate any extension of registration as sister examination bodies such as WAEC NECO and NABTEB, have their allotted time which the Board cannot usurp,” the statement added.

With two weeks left, the Board has registered more than 500,000 candidates for the 2022 UTME so far. The Board however says it aims to register 1.5 million candidates.

Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, however noted that 99 percent of problems encountered by candidates were self-inflicted.