2020 Connect Nigeria Business Fair will be more exciting- organisers

Connect Nigeria, a leading information portal and business service provider, is set hold its 2020 edition of the “Connect Nigeria Business Fair”

We are bringing Africa’s most anticipated business event to you, anywhere you are. All you need is an internet-enabled device and you are connected from wherever you are in the world. 2020 vision has been repackaged and it is going to be exciting, bigger, and better,” said Emeka Okafor, managing director of Connect Nigeria .

Okafor, who addressed a virtual press conference on Monday, said that the business fair slated for August 27 and 28, added that “the experience this time will be a virtual one.”

This 8th edition of the fair, according to him, will provide a roadmap for business owners to learn and thrive, as there will be panel sessions with captains of industry such as Toki Mabogunje, president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Henrietta Onwuegbuzie of Lagos Business School, Tunde Coker of Rack Centre, Fela Durotoye of Gemstone Consulting, Ubong King of Protection Plus, representative of Allianz Insurance, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC, First Bank, Sigma Pensions among others.

“There will be master-classes, networking, exhibitions from brands like logos.ng, Price Pally, and Lucy.NG and more. This is aimed at helping entrepreneurs to see clearly and encourage a holistic view of businesses in order to take considerate steps towards success,” Okafor said.

Connect Nigeria is an advocate of building strong businesses and through its annual business fair, is on a mission to empower at least one million Nigerian businesses.

He added that that fair was being organised in partnership with Creno8, Dochase, Founders Institute, LBS, and LCCI and promises to be worth your while and not to be missed.

The 2020 vision is supported by organisations such as Aiteo, NIRSAL, Allianz, First Bank, Union Bank, Carbon, Air France KLM, Stanbic IBTC, Sigma Pensions, Hot FM, Rave TV, and Page Financials, and is free to attend but participants expected to register.