200 Lagos youths to get free ICT training

as Ministry of Wealth Creation, Mactay partner

As part of efforts to support the state government in creating a more free ICT training skilled and technologically adept population, the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Mactay is set to provide specialised ICT training to 200 youths.

Speaking at the onboarding of the 200 beneficiaries, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, said the training is a significant stride towards empowering the youths and enhancing the economic landscape of the state.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, commissioner, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment said in today’s fast paced world, technology is the bedrock of progress and development.

The governor described technology as the key that unlocks opportunities, fosters innovation and accelerate socio-economic transformation.

“We are fortunate to live in a State that is not just a hub of commerce, but also a thriving center for technological advancement.”

“Our vision for Lagos is one of progress, where every individual, regardless of their background has equal access to opportunities for growth and success.”

According to him, the specialised ICT programme is designed to equip beneficiaries with the skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Whether it is software development, digital marketing, data analysis, or any other facet of technology, the knowledge and expertise you will gain from this initiative will empower you to not only contribute to your personal development but also to the growth of Lagos and Nigeria.”

He urged the beneficiaries to embrace the opportunity and see it as not just a training programme but a life-changing opportunity.

He noted that youths are the future leaders, inventors and change- makers. “Learn, network, collaborate and challenge yourselves. The world is watching as you embark in the journey, and I have no doubt you will make us proud.”

In his welcome address, Biodun Onayele, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Wealth Creation said the initiative marks a significant milestone for not only the youths but the state and nation at large.

He noted that the world is driven by rapid advancement in technology and it is important that individuals equip themselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the digital era.

He said the specialized programme has been designed with a clear vision to empower participants with the necessary tools and training that will enable them harness the power of information and communication technology.

Onayele who read the speech of Ajigbotafe, the commissioner, Ministry of Wealth Creation, said the programme represents an investment in the future of the youths and personal development.

“The Lagos State Government recognizes the vital role that technology plays in advancing our economy and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens, particularly the youth.”

“By becoming proficient in ICT, you will be contributing to the development of our digital economy, driving innovation and creating job opportunities for yourselves and others.”

