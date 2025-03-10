In a move to uphold standards and to protect residents from unsafe practices, the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health has shut down over 20 healthcare facilities operating below recommended standards and international best practices in Karu Local Government Area of the State.

Damina John Ali, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, who announced the crackdown, was worried over the surge in unregulated medical and clinical operations across the State.

He said since their operations posed significant risk to public health and patients safety, the State Government would not tolerate the activities of health providers flouting regulations.

“This closure is a critical step to curb quackery and to ensure safe, effective healthcare delivery. The lives of our citizens depend on quality medical services, and we will not let substandard facilities endanger them.

“The Karu initiative is part of a statewide campaign to eradicate medical quackery and enforce compliance”, the Permanent Secretary said.

Ezekiel Tomen, Director of Medical Services at the Ministry, reiterated Government’s resolve to permit only licensed and qualified practitioners to operate in the State

“Inspections will extend beyond Karu to all 13 local government areas. Our goal is universal adherence to healthcare standards and legal operation,” Tomen said.

