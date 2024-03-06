2.9 million mosquito nets ready for distribution on the Plateau

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Plateau State government through the Global Health Hygiene and Breakthrough Action Nigeria; have procured 2.9 million treated Mosquito nets set for distribution to residents.

Assuring it partners of Plateau State government’s commitment towards the initiatives, Commissioner for information and Communication Musa Ashoms, who spoke on be half of government assured of maximum cooperation.

“Plateau state government welcomes the idea of the distribution of the treated Mosquito Nets to our citizens, it’s a welcome development.” Ashoms said.

Ashoms noted that Malaria is a killer disease that have done much harm to citizens in the society, “Malaria has cut shot many lives and dreams of great people, both young and old.”

Earlier, the Implementing partner for Breakthrough Action Nigeria Dr. Adeoye Olusola, while speaking during a courtesy call to the Plateau State government on Monday, in the office of the Commissioner for information and Communications, noted that the 2.9 million treated Mosquito Nets will soon be distributed to the public.

She said the distribution of the mosquito treated nets shall prevent further spread of Malaria in Plateau State.

Stressing on the programme for the distribution, Programme Manager State Malaria programme (SMEP) Ndak Kizito, explained that mapping for distribution of the treated net have been done in most parts of the state.