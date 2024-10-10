18-yr age limit: FG to create admission guidelines for exceptional students

Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education

The Federal Government has announced plans to create guidelines to address the 18-year age limit for university admission.

Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, disclosed this at the ministerial session of the 68th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting, themed “Innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship: Tools for education and national development in the 21st century” in Abuja on Thursday.

It would be recalled that in July, Mamman announced that beginning from 2025, candidates under 18 years will not be allowed to sit for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), a prerequisite for admission to higher institutions.

Mamman, however, noted that the ministry aimed to establish guidelines for exceptionally intelligent students who may not fit the age requirement.

“There is a need to clarify the misconceptions surrounding the 18-year age limit for university admissions. The ministry is simply emphasising the age requirement for entry into tertiary institutions as outlined in the National Policy on Education, the UBEC Act, and the Education (Minimum) Standards Act 1993, not the age for participating in WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or any ordinary level examinations

However, the ministry acknowledges that some children are exceptionally intelligent and the ministry will work out a guideline to deal with cases of genuine exceptionally intelligent learners.”

Speaking on the new curriculum to be rolled out in basic and senior secondary schools starting this October, the minister noted the curriculum aims to integrate knowledge, skills, and values with a strong emphasis on equipping students for productive lives.

Mamman lamented that the existing curriculum has become obsolete and that there was the need to infuse skills and technology, in line with the national skills framework.

He said: “The world we live in and its future is very different from the times of old. Today, we share a common challenge that the country’s educational curriculum is in danger of becoming obsolete as technology is disrupting every industry, including education.

“A well-designed and effective curriculum determines a sustainable development, quality, and the relevance of education. This is the main reason why this administration places priority on the institutionalisation of curriculum development in the overall context of education.

He also disclosed that the government has completed the review of 15 trades and entrepreneurship subject curricula for the senior secondary education level.

He commended the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) for their work in creating a curriculum aligned with the national skills framework.

Mamman also revealed that the implementation of the reviewed Tertiary Education Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) has commenced in universities across the country while efforts were on to review the National Policy on Education.

On his part, Yusuf Sununu, the minister of State for Education, emphasised the importance of nurturing the creative and innovative abilities of young Nigerians. He encouraged efforts to help students transform their ideas into income-generating ventures and job creation.

“It is crucial that our approach addresses existing challenges while considering the diverse interests within our nation.”

