Nile University of Nigeria Grants 100% Scholarship to 2024 JAMB Top Scorer

Nile University of Nigeria has awarded a full scholarship to Alayande David, the joint top scorer of the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Alayande David, a 17-year-old student from Zamani College, Kaduna, made headlines with his exceptional score of 367 (out of 400) in the 2024 JAMB exams. His outstanding academic performance captured the attention of the Management of Nile University of Nigeria, particularly after David expressed his strong desire to study at the institution. His remarkable achievement, combined with Nile University’s dedication to attracting Nigeria’s brightest young minds, prompted the institution to offer him a full tuition scholarship.

During the scholarship award ceremony, Nile University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, who represented the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, highlighted the institution’s commitment to rewarding remarkable students. “Our culture at Nile University is to encourage students who excel in academics by providing them with the opportunities they need to succeed, we believe in identifying and nurturing exceptional talent. David’s incredible success in the JAMB exam speaks volumes about his dedication and potential. We are proud to support him with this scholarship, which aligns with our mission to foster academic excellence and provide opportunities for students to thrive,” the Deputy Vice-Chancellor stated.

Expressing his excitement about the scholarship, David said, “This scholarship is a dream come true for me. Nile University is where I’ve always wanted to be, and now I can focus entirely on my studies without worrying about the financial burden on my parents. I’m incredibly grateful and excited to start this new chapter and make the most of this opportunity.”

The full tuition scholarship awarded to David reinforces Nile University’s mission to identify, attract, and educate the next generation of leaders to make a lasting positive impact on the African continent and beyond.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact Africa and beyond by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and great talent.

The University currently has over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes spread across eight best-in-class faculties: Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing Studies, and Science. Nile University is a proud member of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 16 institutions in 10 African countries.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educate the next generation of leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world.

Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding, and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 75+ campuses, online and physical learning centers, in 10 African countries and 33 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Over 460 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

