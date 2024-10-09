Covenant beats UI, OAU emerges best university in Nigeria, 7th in Africa

Covenant University beat premier Universities Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) and University of Ibadan(UI) to secure the top spot as the best University in Nigeria and seventh best in Africa based on Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.

The ranking reaffirmed the Ota-based institution’s position as a leader in higher education in Nigeria ahead of other top Nigerian universities based on various performance metrics.

They surveyed 1,907 universities across 108 countries and assessed the institutions based on 18 performance indicators across five key areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

The 2024 list also reflects a shift in the global higher education landscape, with more than 134 million citations from 16.5 million research publications analyzed and survey responses from over 68,000 scholars collected globally.

Other Nigerian universities making the list include The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta ranking 26th, Benson Idahosa University ranking 30th and Nnamdi Azikwe University 31st in Africa

Here are the top Universities in Nigeria

1. Covenant University

2. Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta

3. Benson Idahosa University

4. Nnamdi Azikiwe University

5. Redeemer’s University

6. University of Ibadan

7. University of Cross River State

8. Obafemi Awolowo University

9. University of Benin

11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

12. Lagos State University

15. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University

16. Adeleke University

19. Ahmadu Bello University

21. Landmark University

22. Babcock University

23. Ajayi Crowther University

24. Bells University of Technology

25. Federal University of Kashere

26. Federal University of Lokoja

27. Gombe State University

30. Baze University

