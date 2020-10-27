18 suspected looters paraded in Ondo

Ondo State Police Command has paraded 18 suspects who took part in destruction, looting of wares and properties as well as aiding and abetting the escape of inmates at the Correctional centre in various parts of the state under the guise of the popular #EndSARS protests.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday at the Police Headquarters in Akure, Bolaji Salami, the Commissioner of Police, noted that the suspects of arson were arrested at APC Secretariat, Akure and Oda in Akure South Local Government Area of the state while razing the party’s Secretariat and Oda Police Division.

He added that suspected were arrested from the Correctional centre in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state for breaking into the Correctional centre and released inmates and burning of public and private properties.

He revealed that some of the suspects were arrested with exhibits which would be presented before the law court.

According to him, the Command was fully committed to policing the good people of Ondo state with best of their ability and certainly with respect to human rights.

Salami said some of the suspects had made confessional statements to the offences, while some of the suspects denied their involvement in the attack, saying they didn’t know anything about it.

One of the suspects, who was arrested in connection with the destruction of Oda Police Division, Adedayo David, said he was arrested at Ala Quarters while on his way to his friend’s place to deliver message to his wife.