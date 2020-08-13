175 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Uganda

The Federal Government on Thursday evacuated 175 Nigerians stranded in Uganda as efforts are being intensified to repatriate more Nigerians from all over the world following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was obtained from the Twitter handle of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), stressing that all the evacuees tested negative to the virus and will proceed on the mandatory 14-day self-isolation.

“175 stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 130hrs from Uganda, today Thursday 13th of August, 2020 via Galistair.

“They all tested negative to #Covid-19 and will proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCGov and PTF on #Covid-19,” NIDCOM tweeted.

The Federal Government has so far evacuated over 3,000 Nigerians out of about 4,000 Nigerians that indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.