17, 834 people apply for 1,454 jobs in Ebonyi

… Only 5,352 meet basic requirement

The Ebonyi State Civil Service received an overwhelming 17,834 applications after it recently made a call to fill 1,454.

Francis Nwifuru, the state governor had called for the recruitment of fresh graduates in the state to address unemployment in Ebonyi with a population of 3,242,500.

Jude Okpor the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Thursday told journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital that out of the 17,834 applicants who submitted employment applications, only 5,352 met the requirement of submitting Original Certificates, with their applications while the rest submitted their statements of results.

Read also: Revisiting the NBS unemployment report

Okpor said the council resolved to uphold the submission of Original Certificates criteria for eligibility for shortlisting with a provision that opportunities should be given to those who did not attach their certificates but can provide theirs before the screening date.

Read also: NBS unemployment data ignores reality

He explained that Nwifuru who is the Chairman of the executive council emphasised that the recruitment should be merit-based to give all applicants equal opportunity to compete for the job, adding that the council has urged the Civil Service Commission to fast-track the recruitment process to ensure that the exercise was concluded as soon as possible.