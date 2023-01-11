163,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products seized in 2022 – Ondo NSCDC

The Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says a total of 163,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products were seized in the year 2022.

Olayinka Olatundun, commandant of the corps, who revealed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists on their operational scorecard for the year 2022 at the command’s headquarters, in Akure, also said four trucks, seven wooden boats, three sequoia jeeps amongst other vandalization tools were recovered.

He said, “It will interest you to know that the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, gracious gave the Command a gunboat to police the waterways of the State in addition to the 3 existing wooden boats to shore up the capacity of our marine patrol. This has helped a great deal to keep vandals at bay on our waters.

“The record is incontrovertible, in the year 2021 a total sum of 284,540 litres of adulterated petroleum products were confiscated while 163,000 litres were confiscated in the year under review which is almost 57 percent reduction success rate. From the Counter Terrorism unit, 172 cases were handled ranging from online fraud, threat to life, cybercrime, stealing and cultism. 154 suspects were arrested, 91 male and 63 female.

“In the area of protection of critical national assets and infrastructure of government, 30 cases were reported and were promptly dealt with. The Command has empowered the CNAI department in the area of capacity building and intelligence gathering so as to be able to efficiently provide the necessary security for these assets of government.

“In the year under review, 320 personnel were trained on weapon handling, combat craft and tactical manoeuvring and they are presently helping out in providing security for the good people of Ondo State. The Female Squad, our all-female arm-bearing team did a vulnerability assessment on all the 1601 schools in the state with the goal of sensitizing the school community on their personal security under the Safe School Initiative of the Commandant General.

“The Command Quick Response Squad has also collaborated with other sister agencies on Joint Task Force and Vehicular patrol of flashpoints in the state.

“The Private Guard Company of the Command saddled with evaluating, monitoring and training of Private Security Company did 17 evaluations in the year under review and trained 290 guards from various guard companies. 5 guards were arrested for offences ranging from theft and negligence of duty following complaints from clients against the company’s guards.”

The Ondo NSCDC boss, who also spoke on the forthcoming general election, however, urged the electorates to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the elections.