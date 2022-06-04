15 families of deceased Police personnel in Nasarawa get N48m from IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has presented a cheque of over Forty Eight Million Naira to fifteen families of Police personnel who died in active service in Nasarawa State.

The IGP, who was represented by the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, said the money was to help them invest in a profitable ventures.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, a copy which was issued to newsmen in Lafia.

The statement reads in part: “the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Adesina Soyemi, had today June 2, 2022 on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, presented cheques worth Forty Eight Million, Five hundred and Sixty Nine thousand, One Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety six kobo (#48,569,170. 96k) to fifteen families of Police personnel who died while in active service.

“The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police ‘’Group Life Assurance’’ geared towards improving the capacity and living standard of the families of Police personnel that lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Police Commissioner then thanked the Inspector-General of Police for providing succour to the families of deceased Police officers and exhort the beneficiaries to invest the Money in profitable ventures that will better the lives of their Families.