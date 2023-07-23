14% rate of drug abuse in Kwara worrisome – NDLEA

Muhammed Ibrahim, Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Kwara has said that record shows that drug abuse prevalence in the last one year in the state wass 14 percent.

This, according to him, called for proactive measures, soliciting support from all stakeholders.

Ibrahim, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, assured that the command in Kwara has able men and officers that would help to checate the activities of illegal drug supply.

The commander, however, urged the royal father to cooperate and support the NDLEA on its bid to end drug abuse in all parts of the state, noting that the agency alone cannot do it.

“Research has revealed that drug use prevalence rate in Kwara in the last one year is 14 per cent and this calls for urgent attention.

“We need cooperation, support of royal majesty,other traditional rulers, opinion leaders and leaders that are close to grassroot.

“We need the state government, individuals that are well to do in the society to curb the menace in the society. NDLEA can’t do it alone,” he said

The commander, promised to step up public enlightenment and awareness campaign on the danger attached to it.

He added that the agency would employ interaction tactics with people at the grassroots level and as well partner with traditional rulers to tackle drug related offences.

Ibrahim mentioned schools, market places and motor parks would host most of the sensitisation programmes, pledging to increase NDLEA patrol activities in all parts of the state.

Responding, the first class traditional ruler commended the NDLEA commander for the visit and assured readiness to support and partner the agency to achieve its mission.

Sulu-Gambari, who is also the state Chairman of Council of Chiefs, assured that his door would remain opened to the NDLEA.

“You have already received my blessings. I assure you that I will always listen to you and open my door for you when you come knocking.

“We want the best for Kwara and so we will always cooperate with you. Welcome to the state of harmony,” he said.