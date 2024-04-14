12 persons taken to hospital in Israel after Iran launched barrage of drones and missiles

A total of 12 people were brought in to the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel overnight, according to a hospital spokeswoman, Inbar Gutter.

One — a 7-year-old girl — was seriously injured by missile fragments, taken to the operating room, and is currently in intensive Care. Eight other people were treated for minor injuries from shrapnel or running for shelter, while three people were brought in for anxiety.

The wave of strikes launched from Iran towards Israel appears to have subsided, two US officials said. The attacks lasted approximately five hours.

In his first public response to the overnight Iranian assault, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X on Sunday morning: “We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win.”

Early Sunday morning in Israel, the country’s Home Front Command canceled its request for citizens to remain near shelters, an indication that the Israeli military believes the immediate threat of incoming attack has passed.

The US, along with Israel, monitored the barrage of drone and missile attacks that began Saturday night and continued into early Sunday morning. The number of launches appeared to fall during Sunday’s early hours, the officials said.

However, even as the number of Iranian drone and missile launches has fallen, Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel early Sunday morning.