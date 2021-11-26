1115 C of O’s abandoned by Oyo applicants – Commissioner

The Oyo State Government revealed over the weekend that a total of 1,115 duly signed Certificates of Occupancy are yet to be collected by applicants, as of Friday.

Olayiwola Olusegun, Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, revealed after he resumed office about a month ago, a total number of One Thousand, Six Hundred, and Six (1606) Certificates have been approved by the governor for issuance.

“The Governor Seyi Makinde led administration has been working hard to make sure he fulfills his promises to the good people of Oyo State. This is why measures are being put in place to make sure that everyone collects their title documents with ease and within a stipulated period”, he said.

The commissioner admitted that though the cabinet reshuffle that took place in the third quarter of 2021 caused a slight delay in the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy, however, he stated that all processed and duly signed certificates are ready for collection by the applicants.

“We, therefore, enjoin the applicants to visit our office at Room 4, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and collect their Certificates of Occupancy. We also appeal to members of the public to respond timely to our officials when their attention is needed to avoid further delay in processing. We hereby apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused our applicants.”

“All complaints should be made at the office of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Agodi, Ibadan,” he said.