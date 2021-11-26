Annual Kano international trade fair opens

The annual international trade fair, organised by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA), has opened weekend, in the commercial city of Kano.

This year, trade exhibition which is the 42nd edition and has as its theme: Consolidating The Challenges of Covid-19 Pandemic to Opportunities for Growth And Development of Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises in Nigeria’, is attracting businesses and other exhibitors from within and outside the country, the organisers said.

Speaking to BusinessDay on the sidelines of the opening ceremony held at the trade fair ground situated on Zoo Road in Kano Metropolis, Usman Darma, who is the 1st Deputy President of the Chamber, hinted that over 100 participants are participating in the fair.

Darma said that some of the leading Nigerian business brands, such as Dangote Group, BUA Group, Ammasco International Limited, Jaiz Bank PLC, are partnering with the chamber in the staging of the event.

In the same vein, he disclosed that the Kano State Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, are also other official partners.

Read also: Delta to provide financial support to 2,500 artisans in 2022

Other groups partnering with the chamber, according to the deputy president, include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria Deposits Insurance Corporation, Nigerian Communication Commission, and Bank of Industry.

He explained that the fair, which opens officially on Wednesday the 24th of November, would run-up to Saturday the 11th of next month, December.

Also, providing insights into some of the arrangements put in place by the management of the chamber to make the fair a success, Uba Mijinyawa, who is the chairman of the trade organising committee, stated all necessary infrastructures have been deployed to ensure a smooth program.

” We are glad that this year’s event is taking place in the face of a tremendous peaceful atmosphere now prevalent in the state. Judging from what is on the ground today we can say with confidence that Kano is one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“And in order to make the event a huge success, we are strengthening the security arrangement already in place in the state. We have beefed up physical security around the fairground.

” 24/7 electricity and water supply are also being made available at the exhibition ground, so as to create comfort for participants, and the numerous visitors that are expected to visit the fair”, says Mijinyawa, who is also the 2nd deputy President of the chamber.