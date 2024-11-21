11 tools you can use to share large files

Sending large files can be a hassle, especially when email attachments or basic file-sharing services limit file size. Thankfully, there are numerous methods—online and offline—that allow you to send hefty documents, multimedia files, and entire folders without breaking the bank. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the best tools and strategies to share large files effortlessly.

According to Hubspot, here are the 11 best ways to send large files for free

1. Cloud storage services

Cloud storage platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive have revolutionised file-sharing by making it seamless and intuitive. With Google Drive, you get 15 GB of free storage, while Dropbox’s free plan provides 2 GB (expandable through paid tiers). To share a large file, simply upload it to your cloud account, generate a shareable link, and send it to your recipient. These platforms integrate well with email clients, Google Drive, for example, is built directly into Gmail, enabling smooth attachment of files that exceed email limits. Cloud storage is especially ideal for collaborative environments where files need to be accessed or edited by multiple users. Teams needing a collaborative file-sharing solution or those seeking an easy-to-use, scalable platform.

2. WeTransfer

When it comes to simplicity, WeTransfer shines. This free service allows you to send up to 2 GB of files without even signing up for an account. Just visit their website, upload your files, enter the recipient’s email, and send. The recipient will receive a download link valid for a limited time. The minimalist interface makes WeTransfer a perfect choice for one-off transfers, especially when you’re in a hurry and don’t want to create an account. For larger files, WeTransfer offers a premium option that expands the upload limit to 20 GB. Quick, hassle-free sharing of files without the need for a lengthy setup or registration process.

3. Virtual private network (VPN)

A VPN isn’t just for secure browsing—it can also help bypass restrictions imposed by some internet service providers (ISPs) on large file uploads. By encrypting your data and routing it through a private server, VPNs ensure secure transmission. This method is especially useful for sending sensitive information over public Wi-Fi. However, VPNs can slow down your connection, making them better suited for moderate file sizes rather than massive multimedia projects. Sending moderately large files securely over public or untrusted networks.

4. File transfer protocol (FTP) with FileZilla

FTP is a time-tested method for transferring large files directly to a server, and FileZilla makes the process simple. With its intuitive interface, you can drag and drop files into designated server folders for easy access by your recipients. This tool is excellent for businesses handling large data exchanges. However, note that traditional FTP lacks encryption, so it’s unsuitable for sensitive data. Businesses that prioritise speed and frequently transfer large non-confidential files.

5. Secure file transfer protocol (SFTP)

A more secure alternative to FTP, SFTP uses encryption to safeguard your files during transfer. It’s a preferred option for organisations needing to exchange highly sensitive data, such as contracts or financial documents. Setting up SFTP may require some technical know-how, but the added security makes it worthwhile. Sharing confidential or sensitive files securely over the internet.

6. File compression software

Tools like 7-Zip allow you to compress large files or folders into a smaller size, making them easier to send via email or upload to a file-sharing platform. Compression is particularly helpful when sending batches of files, such as project folders or photo collections. With 7-Zip, you can also encrypt your compressed files for additional security. The recipient, however, will need similar software to extract the files. Sending collections of files or documents while reducing file size and maintaining data integrity.

7. USB flash drives

Sometimes the simplest solution is also the most effective. A USB flash drive provides a portable way to share files, bypassing the need for internet connectivity altogether. Flash drives range in capacity from 2 GB to over 1 TB, making them suitable for even the largest projects. This offline method is perfect for situations where you’re meeting the recipient in person or when internet bandwidth is insufficient. However, physical drives can be lost, so handle them with care. Offline sharing or as a reliable backup for critical files.

8. Jumpshare

Jumpshare combines file sharing with screen recording and instant messaging features. Free accounts come with 250 MB of storage, making it suitable for lightweight transfers. By installing the desktop app, you can drag and drop files to instantly generate shareable links. While its free tier has limited storage, Jumpshare is excellent for quick exchanges of non-sensitive files. Simple and visually appealing file-sharing for small-scale projects.

9. Rakuten drive (formerly Sendy)

For those needing more robust capabilities, Rakuten Drive Pro offers up to 1 TB of storage and supports file transfers of up to 50 GB. Notable features include password protection and link expiration options, ensuring both privacy and control over shared files. This service is ideal for professionals who frequently deal with large multimedia files or other sensitive data.

10. MyAirBridge

MyAirBridge is a flexible tool that allows free transfers of files up to 20 GB, making it one of the more generous free options available. The platform generates a download link that you can share directly with recipients. Premium plans unlock additional features like higher limits and advanced security options. Sharing large multimedia files or collaborative projects without file size anxiety.

11. Brandfolder

When managing and sharing branded content, Brandfolder is unmatched. It’s a cloud-based platform designed to store and organise brand assets like logos, marketing materials, and videos. You can set user permissions, ensuring that only authorised individuals can access specific files. Though it doesn’t offer a free version, Brandfolder is a professional-grade solution tailored to businesses managing complex creative assets. Agencies and marketing teams need a streamlined, professional solution for file storage and collaboration.

