Generative AI saw significant growth, with tools gaining widespread use across domains like chatbots, image, and video generators In 2024.

This aligns with the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which spurred rising interest in AI. The number of AI patents has also increased since 2020.

While new tools have emerged, some have established themselves as the most popular, serving distinct functions in text, image, and video generation across creative, professional, and technical sectors.

According to the World Bank policy research working paper titled “Who on Earth is Using Generative AI?”, here are the 15 most popular generative AI tools shaping 2024

1. ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the most visited generative AI tool, recorded 2,343.2 million visits. This chatbot has maintained its position as a leading platform for natural language generation, supporting a wide range of applications, including customer service, content creation, and personal assistance.

2. Gemini

Gemini, another chatbot, followed with 132.9 million visits. This tool has gained traction due to its conversational capabilities, allowing users to engage in AI-driven dialogues across various topics.

3. Poe

With 43.4 million visits, Poe is another popular chatbot, offering users an interactive and personalised conversational experience. It has been utilised in both casual and professional settings.

4. Perplexity

Perplexity, also a chatbot, received 40.2 million visits. It is designed to assist users in generating responses based on user inputs, making it a valuable tool for research and content generation.

5. Claude

Claude saw 32.3 million visits in March. This chatbot has been recognised for its efficiency in producing concise and accurate responses, often used for problem-solving and information retrieval.

6. DeepAI

DeepAI, with 31.1 million visits, is another widely used chatbot. It focuses on generating coherent text and has applications in automated content creation and summarisation tasks.

7. Copilot

Copilot, a chatbot designed for coding assistance, garnered 26.2 million visits. It has been primarily adopted by developers seeking to streamline code writing and debugging processes.

8. Midjourney

Midjourney, the first image-based generative AI tool on the list, attracted 24.7 million visits. It is known for its image generation capabilities, where users input textual descriptions to create visual content.

9. Prezi

Prezi, with 18 million visits, also focuses on image generation. It allows users to create visuals for presentations and other media, offering a platform for visually engaging content.

10. Nightcafe

Nightcafe, receiving 13.9 million visits, is another image generation tool that offers users the ability to create AI-generated artwork. It supports various styles and formats, making it popular among digital artists.

11. Leonardo

Leonardo, with 13.6 million visits, is an AI tool that specialises in image creation. It has gained popularity for its ability to generate high-quality visuals for both artistic and commercial purposes.

12. Gamma

Gamma attracted 11.6 million visits in March. This image-based tool allows users to generate and manipulate images using AI, catering to a wide range of creative needs.

13. PixAI

PixAI, with 9.6 million visits, is another tool in the image generation category. It enables users to generate images based on text input and is used in various industries including marketing and entertainment.

14. Runway

Runway, a video generation tool, received 9 million visits. It is utilised by video creators to generate, edit, and enhance video content using AI, making it a valuable resource for content production.

15. Ideogram

Ideogram, with 8.9 million visits, rounds out the list. This image-generation tool has gained attention for its ability to create visually compelling content from textual descriptions, appealing to both artists and marketers.

