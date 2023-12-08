11 more justices set to join S’Court

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 11 Supreme Court justices, one justice of the Court of Appeal, six heads of courts, and 26 other judicial officers.

Soji Oye, the NJC’s director of information disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He gave the names of the eleven successful candidates for justices of the Supreme Court as Justices Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani, Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, Obande Festus Ogbuinya and Stephen Jonah Adah.

Others are Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, Mohammed Baba Idris.

Justice of the Court of Appeal has Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat as its sole candidate.

Other courts have Justice Joel Filibus Agya as the Chief Judge of Taraba State, Umar Abubakar, Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar, Grabd Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kebbi State, A. O. Femi-Segun, President Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State.

Others are Justices Alfred Yakubu, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Taraba State, Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu, President, Customary Court of Appeal Oyo State and Opokuma David Lawrence, Customary Court of Appeal, Bayelsa State.

While Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike and Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya as its judges.

Amaebi Ibomo Orukari, is the candidate as High Court Judge, Bayelsa State, Akinyemi Martins Ayodele, High Court Judge, Ogun State.

While Cross River State has three High Court judges and they are, Ama Edet Ekpo, Theresa Ansa Agom and Jalarth Ogar Agim.

Zamfara State has three Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal, who are; Aminu Abdullahi Gusau, Usman Hassan Gummi and Hadi Sani, while Nasarawa has two Kadis as Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani and Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema.

Kano state has no High Court judges, they are Fatima Adamu, Hauwa Lawal Umar, Musa Ahmad, Musa Daihuru Mohammed, Farida Rabiu Danbappa, Halima Aliyu Nasir, Aisha Mahmoud, Adam Abdullahi and Hanif Sanusi Yusuf.

Nasarawa state has four High Court judges as follows: Esther Mami Ejeh, Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau, Musa Muhammad Dallah and Makama Tanze Benjamin.

Oye noted that all the recommended candidates to the Supreme Court bench would be sworn in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Tinubu and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

The various heads of court recommended would also be sworn in upon the approval of their appointment by their various state governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

The number of justices on the bench of the Supreme Court reduced to 10 with the impending retirement from the apex court of Justice Musa Muhammad on October 27.