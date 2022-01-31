10X Thrive conference to host global speakers

The 10X Thrive conference coming up on February 10 -11, 2022 is set to host international speakers from across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.

The first-ever conference of 10X Thrive will feature speakers such as Nancy Isime, Lanre Olusola, Dakore Akande, Olga Specjalska, and over 30 speakers and business leaders from across the world.

According to Omawumi Ogbe, managing partner at Lagos-based GLG Communications, and Rachel Onamusi, co-founder and chief executive officer of London-based VN Sync, organisers of the forum, “the conference is a combination of keynote interviews and fireside chats, one-to-one coaching, networking opportunities, and conversations delivering real, practicable tips that attendees can immediately apply to their personal and professional lives for success.”

Participants from anywhere in the world can register to attend the conference for free at The 10X Thrive Conference portal.

“After the prolonged period of uncertainty and disruption we’ve all experienced in the last 2-years, this conference will offer actual action items that participants can start working on in order to achieve some great feats for 2022 as we make peace with the constant changes around us,” said Rachel Onamusi said.

“We are focused on helping people to unlock their potential, and enhance their performance and impact in the workplace. This is why we’re bringing well-respected speakers from all over the world to share beyond theory, practical tips, and tools that can be actioned now to thrive in today’s world of work. We’re also knocking down geographical walls to build a global network and supportive community of like-minded people,” Ogbe noted.

The conference will on the first day pay attention to burning issues such as, ‘The Job Suite’: a three-hour comprehensive guide to the world of work – getting a job, a promotion, pivoting in the workplace, and more. From resume hacks to insights on the most sought-after skills, best employers, most valuable skills, and a sweeping guide to the future world of work.

On the second day, it will be discussing issues on, ‘The Growth Suite’, focusing on growth across multiple facets of career, business, and personal development, while also connecting with some of the best minds in branding, marketing, funding, career development, digital technology, self-development, and leadership.

The conference will assemble speakers from a wide range of fields from some of the world’s most successful companies and businesses. According to the organisers, the speaker line-up is already being released and will be announced on the 10X Thrive registration portal and social media platforms.

Speakers range from popular celebrities to C-Suite and seasoned business owners from leading organisations such as Dell, PwC, VMware, CNN, Coca Cola, and much more.

Other renowned speakers to grace the conference are, Dakore Egbuson Akande; IT director at Dell Technologies, Tiffany Wilson; 11-year old National Chess Master, Tanitoluwa Adewumi; and founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Ameyaw Debra; among others.

The conference is open to career professionals and business owners, including small and medium scale entrepreneurs, entry-level and C-Suite professionals from all parts of the world.