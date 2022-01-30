Sanwo-Olu to declare 2nd ABC conference open

All is set for the second edition of the Africa Business Conference (ABC) 2022 starting on Tuesday, February 1, with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state confirmed to declare the conference open, while Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Charles Robertson, global chief economist, Renaissance Capital; Shubham Chauhuri, World Bank country director; Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the British deputy high commissioner, Nigeria are scheduled to lead discussions at the conference.

ABC is a business conference and investment expo organised by BusinessDay that congregates business leaders, governments, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs across Africa and beyond in order to proffer sustainable solutions that will address challenges in the business environment.

The second edition of the convention themed ‘Africa recovery’ is scheduled to hold as a hybrid event on February 1 and 2, 2022 at Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria, and via Zoom.

Discussions from the conference will serve as an avenue to promote trade relationships within and outside Africa, review crucial policies and highlight agendas to achieve economic prosperity, explore emerging opportunities, be updated with global industry trends and developments, etc.

“It is expected to be the largest business and investment gathering holding next year that will proffer economic development framework for the year,” said Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay Newspaper.

Aigbogun also mentioned that participants have to be delegates representing a business, an institution, or the government.

Read also: CBN, World Bank give GDP growth projection for 2022

Sponsors of the event include Platform Capital, IHS Towers, and Alluvial. Other confirmed speakers expected at the conference include Akindele Akintoye, chairman, Platform Capital; Charles Robertson, global chief economist, Renaissance Capital; Ndubisi Ekekwe, founder, Fasmicro Group; Benjamin Akande, senior vice president, Stifel financial corporation, Birgitte Andersen, chief executive officer, Big Innovation Centre; Tayo Fagbule, Editor, BusinessDay, Ojoma Ochai, managing partner, Creative Economy Practice (CcHUB), among others.

The 2022 business convention will be divided into the main and side events for deeper discussions and increased impact.

The main events will feature executive conversations with heads of state and government, keynote presentations, and thought leadership sessions by experts, policymakers, business leaders, and innovators with the purpose of proffering solutions to Africa’s economic problems.

The side events will feature special activities and sessions tailored to fit participants’ varying interests ranging from investment opportunity expo, deal brokerage, smart project exhibition, ideas and innovation pitching, media chat to regional investment fora.

Interested participants can register for the program via www.africabusinessconvention.com.