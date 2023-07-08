109 Nigerian students receive 2023 outstanding Cambridge learner awards

A total of 109 Nigerian students were honoured with Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards by Cambridge Assessment International Education in partnership with the British Council for their exceptional performance in the June and November 2022 examination series.

The ceremony, held in Lagos recently had students from 45 schools across the country being celebrated for their remarkable feats.

Juan Visser, regional director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Cambridge International speaking at the event applauded the students’ resilience in overcoming challenges during unprecedented times.

He commended their ability to navigate through the global pandemic and emphasised the value of the education they received from Cambridge and their schools in helping them realise their dreams.

“All of you can now say that you have navigated a global pandemic, a time of great change, you have faced and overcome adversity. You kept going despite how hard it was, how different and difficult the world has been.

“These experiences have taught you the resilience to keep moving forward. With the education you have from Cambridge and from your schools, and the resilience you have built, nothing can get in the way of you achieving your dreams,’ he said.

Marniee Nottingham, director of examinations at British Council Nigeria, expressed pride in the talent and academic excellence demonstrated by Nigerian students and emphasised the British Council’s commitment to supporting youth in showcasing their skills both locally and globally.

Among the recipients are four students who received the prestigious ‘Top in the World’ award for attaining the highest marks globally in a single subject.

Similarly, 69 learners received ‘Top in Nigeria’ awards, while 52 students earned ‘High Achievement’ awards for their outstanding results in less commonly taken subjects.

Seven students were honoured with ‘Best Across’ awards for achieving the highest cumulative total standard marks in a set number of subjects.

Cambridge International presented certificates to all the top-performing students to acknowledge their accomplishments.

The event also recognised Bereton Montessori Schools in Port Harcourt, a British Council partner school for their exemplary practices in areas such as Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) policies and Child Protection.

The school’s contributions to employee upward mobility were also acknowledged.

Cambridge International qualifications provide students with excellent opportunities to secure admission into leading local and international universities.

Recognised by over 2,100 universities worldwide, including prestigious institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, these qualifications open doors for Nigerian students to pursue higher education in their preferred international destinations, such as the UK, Canada, and the US.