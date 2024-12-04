10 wealthiest women see combined net worth surge to $553.8 bn in Q4 2024

The combined net worth of the world’s top 10 richest women rose by 8.4% in Q4 2024, reaching $553.8 billion from $510.9 billion in Q3. This growth caps a steady year, with the group’s wealth starting at $457.1 billion in Q1.

Alice Walton retained her title as the world’s richest woman, with her fortune increasing by 13.3%. Julia Koch & family remained second, seeing no change in their wealth, while Francoise Bettencourt Meyers fell to third after an 18.7% decline.

Jacqueline Mars and Savitri Jindal & family experienced wealth decreases of 3.4% and 7.8%, respectively. In contrast, Abigail Johnson climbed to sixth with a 19.5% increase. Miriam Adelson & family also saw modest growth of 2.6%, while Rafaela Aponte-Diamant’s fortune dropped by 5.7%.

New entrants Marilyn Simons ($31.0 billion) and Melinda French Gates ($30.3 billion) joined the rankings, replacing MacKenzie Scott and Gina Rinehart now worth $30.1 billion and $29.9 billion respectively.

According to the Forbes Billionaires List, here are the top 10 richest women in the world worth $553.8 bn combined in Q4 2024 as of December 3:

Alice Walton — $102.8 bn

Julia Koch & family — $74.2 bn

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers — $71.9 bn

Jacqueline Mars — $46.0 bn

Savitri Jindal & family $39.9 bn

Abigail Johnson — $37.4 bn

Miriam Adelson & family — $35.5 bn

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant — $32.8 bn

Marilyn Simons & family — $31.0 bn

Melinda French Gates — $30.3 bn

