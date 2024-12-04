10 wealthiest women see combined net worth surge to $553.8 bn in Q4 2024

The combined net worth of the world’s top 10 richest women rose by 8.4% in Q4 2024, reaching $553.8 billion from $510.9 billion in Q3. This growth caps a steady year, with the group’s wealth starting at $457.1 billion in Q1.
Alice Walton retained her title as the world’s richest woman, with her fortune increasing by 13.3%. Julia Koch & family remained second, seeing no change in their wealth, while Francoise Bettencourt Meyers fell to third after an 18.7% decline.
Read also: Wealth surge of 7.5% for the top 10 richest women in Q3 2024
Jacqueline Mars and Savitri Jindal & family experienced wealth decreases of 3.4% and 7.8%, respectively. In contrast, Abigail Johnson climbed to sixth with a 19.5% increase. Miriam Adelson & family also saw modest growth of 2.6%, while Rafaela Aponte-Diamant’s fortune dropped by 5.7%.
New entrants Marilyn Simons ($31.0 billion) and Melinda French Gates ($30.3 billion) joined the rankings, replacing MacKenzie Scott and Gina Rinehart now worth $30.1 billion and $29.9 billion respectively.
Read also: Top 10 richest women in the world worth $457.1 bn combined in Q1 2024
According to the Forbes Billionaires List, here are the top 10 richest women in the world worth $553.8 bn combined in Q4 2024 as of December 3:
Alice Walton — $102.8 bn
Julia Koch & family — $74.2 bn
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers — $71.9 bn
Jacqueline Mars — $46.0 bn
Savitri Jindal & family $39.9 bn
Abigail Johnson — $37.4 bn
Miriam Adelson & family — $35.5 bn
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant — $32.8 bn
Marilyn Simons & family — $31.0 bn
Melinda French Gates — $30.3 bn
Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to dateOpen In Whatsapp