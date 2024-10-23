Cooking gas, also known as liquefied petroleum gasliquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has become an essential household fuel in Nigeria that provides a more convenient and efficient cooking method.

However, the rising cost of cooking gas and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) month-on-month has significantly impacted household budgets, prompting low-income families to explore cheaper cooking methods like charcoal and firewood.

According to the liquefied petroleum gas report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price of refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder grew from N4,562.51 in September 2023 to N6,699.63 in September 2024.

“The average price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder surged to N16,313.43 in September 2024 from N10,545.87 in the same period last year,” the report shows.

Read also: 10 states with the priciest 12.5kg cooking gas refill

Analysts have attributed the constant price increase to the depreciation of the Naira and Nigeria’s heavy reliance on gas imports.

The report revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 4.19 per cent from N6,430.02 recorded in August 2024 to N6,699.63 in September 2024. Yearly, this increased by 59.90 per cent from N4,189.96 in September 2023.

“The North-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas with N6,929.02, followed by the South-East with N6,893.47 while the North-West recorded the lowest with N6,382.30,” the report said.

It would interest you to know that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas also increased by 4.89 per cent from N15,552.56 in August 2024 to N16,313.43 in September 2024 while on a year-on-year basis, it rose by 76.41 per cent from N9,247.40 in September 2023.

NBS says the South-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas at N16,957.29, followed by the South-West with N16,665.45 while the North-East recorded the lowest price at N15,770.75.

However, here are 10 states with the highest average price for refilling 12.5kg of cooking gas in September 2024.

Rivers State: N17,992.82

Gombe State: N17,942.86

Zamfara State: N17,475.00

Anambra State: N17,291.67

Edo State: N17,271.88

Osun State: N17,159.09

Enugu State: N 17,053.57

Imo State: N 17,011.76

Abuja: N 17,001.25

Cross River: N 16,965.63

Share