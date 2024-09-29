For many Nigerians, studying abroad represents a life-changing opportunity, offering access to world-class education, diverse cultural experiences, and opportunities to advance in their careers.

However, funding this education can be a challenge. Fortunately, numerous scholarships are available for Nigerian students seeking to pursue undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs overseas.

For Nigerians looking to study abroad in 2024, these scholarships provide an excellent opportunity to gain high-quality education and international experience without the heavy financial burden.

According to Scholarship Roar, here are 10 scholarships for Nigerians looking to study abroad in 2024

Chevening Scholarship (UK)

Chevening is a fully funded scholarship that supports Nigerian students pursuing a one-year master’s degree at any UK university. The scholarship covers various subjects, from public policy and business management to environmental studies and human rights law.

The flexibility of Chevening allows students to select from over 12,000 eligible master’s programs across UK universities, including the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and the London School of Economics (LSE).

The program’s focus is on leadership development and creating future change-makers, offering opportunities to network with influential professionals globally.

Fulbright Foreign Student Program (USA)

The Fulbright Program offers full scholarships for Nigerian students to pursue master’s and PhD degrees in the United States. It spans diverse fields such as the humanities, sciences, and public health.

Fulbright scholars have access to some of the best universities in the world, including Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University of California.

The duration varies based on the program but typically lasts between two to five years depending on the degree pursued. Fulbright emphasizes not only academic excellence but also cross-cultural exchange and leadership.

DAAD Scholarships (Germany)

The DAAD program offers opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue master’s or PhD degrees in Germany, particularly in fields such as engineering, public policy, sustainable development, and social sciences. Universities like the Technical University of Munich and the University of Heidelberg are part of this program.

The scholarships usually cover two-year master’s degrees or three to four-year PhD programs, depending on the field of study. The DAAD also offers support for language courses, making it accessible even for those not proficient in German.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degrees (Europe)

Erasmus Mundus is a unique program that allows students to pursue joint master’s degrees across multiple European countries. Nigerian students have the opportunity to study in two or more European universities, in fields such as environmental sciences, business administration, and global studies.

Institutions involved in the Erasmus program include the University of Glasgow, Uppsala University in Sweden, and many more across Europe. The program duration is two years, and it covers tuition, travel costs, and living expenses.

Erasmus encourages cross-border academic and cultural exposure, making it an excellent option for global-minded students.

Australia Awards Scholarships

The Australia Awards offers full scholarships for Nigerian students to study at top universities in Australia, such as the University of Melbourne and the Australian National University. It supports both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in fields like public policy, agriculture, and environmental management.

Most of the postgraduate programs last between one and two years, with some professional development opportunities in specific sectors lasting up to four years. This scholarship aims to foster leadership and development in home countries, encouraging students to return and contribute to national growth.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program

Mastercard Foundation Scholars program provides scholarships for academically gifted students from Africa, including Nigerians, to study at leading universities such as the University of Edinburgh, McGill University, and the University of Toronto. It supports both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across a range of subjects like business, economics, and social sciences.

The duration varies depending on the degree, ranging from four years for undergraduate programs to two years for master’s degrees. The scholarship also covers mentorship, internships, and leadership training.

Commonwealth Scholarships (UK)

Commonwealth Scholarships offer Nigerian students the chance to pursue master’s and PhD degrees in the UK at world-class universities such as the University of Warwick, the University of Bristol, and King’s College London.

The scholarships cover fields like international development, engineering, and health sciences. Master’s programs typically last for one year, while PhD programs can take three to four years. Commonwealth Scholars are expected to return to their home countries and contribute to societal development.

Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program

This program supports master’s studies in fields that promote economic development and capacity building, such as public health, economics, and environmental management. Partner universities include the University of Tokyo, Harvard University, and the University of Oxford.

The duration of the Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program scholarship is usually one to two years, and it covers full tuition, living expenses, airfare, and medical insurance. The scholarship focuses on professionals from developing countries who have a strong commitment to returning and contributing to the development of their home countries.

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships (Canada)

This program provides financial support for PhD students looking to study in Canada. It offers CAD 50,000 annually for three years, making it one of the most competitive scholarships available for doctoral studies.

Nigerian students can apply to top Canadian institutions like the University of Toronto, McGill University, and the University of British Columbia.

The Vanier Canada Graduate scholarship focuses on research excellence in fields such as health sciences, engineering, and social sciences.

Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals (Sweden)

This program offers fully funded scholarships for master's degrees at Swedish universities, such as Lund University and the Stockholm School of Economics.