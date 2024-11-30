Millions of children across Africa remain out of school due to persistent socio-economic, political, and cultural barriers. Despite progress in increasing enrolment, primary education remains inaccessible for many.

Key challenges include poverty, where costs for uniforms and transportation deter low-income families, and political instability, which disrupts education in conflict zones. Gender discrimination and insufficient schools and teachers, particularly in rural areas, further exacerbate the crisis.

The consequences are far-reaching, trapping children in poverty cycles and hindering economic growth. Collaborative efforts involving governments, organisations, and communities are essential to invest in infrastructure, teacher training, and social programmes. Prioritising education is vital for Africa’s long-term development and stability.

According to UNESCO, here are the top 10 African countries with the most children out of school

1. South Sudan — 58%

South Sudan has the highest out-of-school rate in Africa, with 58% of children not enrolled in school. The country faces ongoing challenges linked to conflict, displacement, and limited infrastructure, which hinder access to education.

2. Equatorial Guinea — 52%

In Equatorial Guinea, 52% of children are out of school. Economic inequality and limited investment in educational facilities have contributed to the exclusion of many children from formal learning opportunities.

3. Eritrea — 45%

Eritrea has an out-of-school rate of 45%. Factors such as economic constraints and restrictions on free movement have made access to education difficult for many families.

4. Central African Republic — 44%

The Central African Republic records a 44% out-of-school rate. Ongoing instability and the destruction of schools during conflicts have left many children without access to education.

5. Niger — 43%

Niger has an out-of-school rate of 43%. Early marriage, child labour, and limited availability of schools in rural areas are some of the factors affecting school enrolment.

6. Guinea-Bissau — 37%

In Guinea-Bissau, 37% of children are out of school. The country’s education system faces challenges such as inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and insufficient teacher training.

7. Burkina Faso — 36%

Burkina Faso has an out-of-school rate of 36%. Issues such as insecurity, poverty, and inadequate school infrastructure have kept many children out of the classroom.

8. Djibouti — 33%

Djibouti’s out-of-school rate stands at 33%. The small nation struggles with limited educational resources, particularly in rural areas, where access to schools remains a challenge.

9. Mauritania — 33%

Mauritania also records an out-of-school rate of 33%. Social and economic barriers, as well as a lack of schools in remote areas, have contributed to the high dropout rate.

10. Mali — 28%

Mali closes this list with an out-of-school rate of 28%. Political instability, armed conflicts, and cultural factors are among the key issues affecting school enrolment.

