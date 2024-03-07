N1.2bn expenses: Tinubu suspends Ahmad, CEO Rural Electrification Agency

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of Salihijo Ahmad, Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), alongside three Executive Directors of the Agency, from office:

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman said the suspension is in the light of new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Also suspended are Olaniyi Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services, Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services and Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

The statement said the President has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the aforementioned officials in a fraudulent misexpenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.

“By the directive of the President, the following qualified Nigerians are appointed to serve in the new management team of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA),” the statement read.

The President named Abba Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO, in acting capacity. He also appointed Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Others include Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services, Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF) and Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project.

‘President Tinubu expects all appointees in his administration to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties and reiterates his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals who are entrusted to provide critical services to the Nigerian people,” the statement revealed.