Covid-19: FCTA to begin distributing palliatives Friday

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will this Friday begin the distribution of palliatives to the vulnerable in FCT to cushion the harsh effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on them.

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu who announced this during a stakeholders’ meeting with graded Chiefs in the six Area Councils as well as representatives of religious and political leaders in the Territory, said the exercise would commence in Abaji Area Council.

Aliyu stated that the FCT Administration would ensure strict compliance of the presidential sit-at-home order in each Area Council to pave way for a hitch free distribution of palliative items to the vulnerable in rural communities.

She said the decision to begin with Abaji was to test-run the palliative distribution with regards to security personnel and logistics so as to improve on any identified mistake in subsequent Area Councils.

The Minister asked the Council Chairmen, traditional rulers and the religious leaders to suggest the best way that the palliative items would reach those who genuinely need them in their domains at this critical period of the sit-at-home directive of the Federal Government.

“In our wisdom, considering the daunting task of our royal fathers, considering the responsibilities vested on you, we have come to a stage where we have to sit down with you and rob minds together on how to reach-out to our people.

“The reason for this meeting today is to discuss the burning issue of the palliative distribution to our people seamlessly and the strategy we have adopted. Hopefully, after this pandemic, we will come out stronger.

“By the grace of God, we are ready to go. We have want it takes in our reservoir to distribute to all our vulnerable in the FCT. We felt this is the right time to discuss with our royal fathers on the modalities of distribution. We want to seek your advise from your reservoir of knowledge and wisdom to guide us properly.

“However, we don’t want to expose people to the danger of COVID-19 in the guise of sharing palliative. Therefore, we have drawn up our strategy. It is propose that the palliative will commence in Abaji on Friday April 17m 2020.

“Abaji is targeted because it has the smallest population and one of the poorest area councils in the FCT by our data. The outcome of Abaji distribution will enable us evaluate our performance. During the distribution, the security will be mobilized and lockdown each area council to enable us move from house to house”, Aliyu added.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional rulers, the Ona of Abaji and Chairman FCT Council of Chiefs, Adamu Yunusa, pledged the support of all graded chiefs to ensure the success of the exercise.

The Minister of State had last week announced that 600,000 households across six Area Councils would be given palliatives to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She had said at least 100,000 poorest of the poor in each of the six Area Councils would benefit from the palliatives.

