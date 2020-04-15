COVID-19: Delta women protest lockdown extension by 14 days

Angry women from Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday took to the streets to protest the 14 days lockdown extension by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The protesting women in their hundreds threw caution to the wind in the early hours of Wednesday and came out in their numbers to protest the extension, saying that they could no longer bear the pain of hunger for another 14 days.

The protesting women, some clad in red apparels, accused the state Governor of being insensitive to their plight, wondering why he should extend the lockdown without making provisions on how the masses could get food.

They said that the governor and other top politicians in the state have provided enough foodstuff for their families while they were left in hunger for the past two weeks.

Leading the protest, Rosslyn Akpamredo, who spoke on behalf of the women, appealed to governor Okowa to lift the extension and lock only the borders or provide money and foodstuff to all women in the state. She said if this was not done, they would defy the lockdown order as they were tired of sitting idle at home without food and electricity.

”Instead of hunger to kill us and our children, we will prefer the Chinese Coronavirus to kill us and let Okowa come and bury us when we die. We cannot stay at home without food and light. Let Governor OKowa send his soldiers come and kill all of us and bury us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, had earlier in a state broadcast appealed to Deltans that the lockdown was not intended to witch-hunt anybody but was for the safety and health of all Deltans.

He explained that as painful as it might be, extending the lockdown and imposing the curfew were inevitable in view of current developments in the state, including three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the disobedience of the restriction rules by some persons.

He, however, assured that food would be made available to targeted indigent people in the state this week.