BusinessDay partners with PricewaterhouseCoopers on My Family, My Business

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) and Business Day Newspapers have announced the launch of My Family, My Business, a newspaper column focused on family-owned businesses as growth platforms for building wealth and preserving legacies. First of its kind in Nigeria, the column will provide public and private company directors, leaders, owners, custodians of multigenerational family businesses, and C-suite executives with the knowledge and capacity to build effective businesses for long-term success.

The column will also showcase corporate prowess and highlight the significance of family businesses as an economic growth driver. This will be backed by perspectives and approaches to enhancing professional consultations for advancement. My Family, My Business will be accessible in BusinessDay print publications, digital platforms, audio (podcast), and events.

Speaking on the partnership and impact of the column, Esiri Agbeyi, Partner, Private Clients, and Family Business Leader, PwC Nigeria said

‘‘We are pleased to collaborate with Businessday on this very important segment of our Private Wealth Services. In our many years of working with family businesses, we understand that family firms must have a balance between being run with the appropriate structures, preserving private wealth for generations, and having a healthy family dynamic. My Family, My Business supports our strategy of solving important problems and will showcase the success, strides, and challenges of Nigerian family businesses as well as approaches for lasting success beyond the founders’’.

The platform will offer news, profiles, expert advice, and education on multigenerational family-owned companies through digital, and print magazines, conferences, videos, and sponsored content.

Also speaking, Frank Aigbogun, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, BusinessDay Newspaper said

‘‘As a leading provider of Business intelligence, we saw the need to create a platform to support business leaders by providing insights to enable good decision-making. Families remain a critical part of society and the legacy built with flourishing businesses shows the essence of bonding, a basis for entrepreneurship and economic development. We are delighted with this collaboration, and we look forward to the knowledge and capacity-building it will bring to our readers and listeners’’

My family, My Business is created and produced by Oghenevwoke Ighure, a Business Strategy and Development executive with expertise in channeling investment opportunities for emerging and growth-stage corporate organizations in media, branding, and publishing. With my family, My Business,the strategic vision is to drive an effective platform that enables key stakeholders to imbibe a legacy for business development among various sectors and industries.

Read the latest articles and podcast on My Family, My Business on www.Businessday.ng.