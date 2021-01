Nigeria’s currency on Wednesday appreciated by 0.42 percent to N478 per dollar after weakening to N480/$ on Tuesday at the black market. Traders said there was moderation in demand for dollar amid short supply of the greenback. The foreign exchange market has been under pressure since March 2020 following a sharp drop in oil prices…

