Nigeria’s currency on Wednesday weakened by 0.98 percent against the dollar as demand increased at the parallel market, popularly called black market. After trading on Wednesday, the naira/dollar exchange rate closed at N515/$ as against N510 closed on the previous day. Black market operators who operate on the streets buy from and sell to individuals…

