Naira firms by 1.09% as liquidity improves at investors window

Nigeria’s currency on Thursday gained 1.09 percent against the dollar following improved liquidity at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window. At the close of trading on Thursday, naira closed at N406.50k, stronger than N411.00k closed on Wednesday, data from the FMDQ indicated. Currency traders who participated in the trading on Thursday maintained bids at…