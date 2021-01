Naira weakens at I&E window as FX turnover rises by 233.58%

Nigeria’s currency on Wednesday depreciated by 0.21 percent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, in spite of increased dollar supply, which rose by 233.58 percent. After trading on Wednesday, the naira/dollar exchange rate closed at N394.17k as against N393.35k closed on the previous day, data from FMDQ indicated. Foreign exchange market dealers maintained…