Nigeria’s currency on Tuesday gained 0.34 percent to close at N408.60k per dollar compared to N410.00k closed since two days at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, thanks to improved liquidity. The Naira appreciation was attributed to increased liquidity as the daily foreign exchange market turnover rose significantly by 134.63 percent to $123.37 million…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login