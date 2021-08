There is hope for a stable naira going forward as the expected foreign exchange inflows worth about $6.3 billion will likely give Nigeria’s central bank the firepower to defend the local currency. A breakdown of the inflows indicated that Eurobond issuance worth $3-$5 billion and the $3.3 billion allocation from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF)…

