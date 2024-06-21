UACN gets shareholders nod to pay 22 kobo dividend

The board of directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 20 in Lagos got the approval of shareholders to pay a dividend of 22 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo.

The approved dividend will be paid to all shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members as of June 6, 2024, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

In respect of the 2023 financial year, the chairman of the Board of Directors laid the audited financial statements together with the report of the directors, auditors and the audit committee for the year ended December 31, 2023 before the shareholders.

The shareholders adopted the financial statement and the reports of the directors, auditors and the audit committee.