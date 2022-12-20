Stock market closes flat

In line with most market watchers’ expectation of quiet sessions this week, Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday closed flat.

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation increased from the preceding day’s 49,414.96 points and N26.914 trillion respectively to 49,416.18 points and N26.915 trillion.

Also, the year-to-date (YtD) return of the stock market has risen by 15.68 percent. Equities value increased by N1 billion on Tuesday, while the market closed flat (0.00 percent). This month, the market has risen by 3.68 percent.

Vitafoam share price increased most on Tuesday, from N21 to N21.75, up by 75kobo or 3.57percent, followed by Ardova which rose from N16.70 to N17.40, adding 70kobo or 4.19percent.

Neimeth dipped most, from N1.45 to N1.31, after losing 14kobo or 9.66percent, followed by SCOA which decreased from 85kobo to 77kobo, losing 8kobo or 9.41percent.

GTCO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, UBA, FTN Cocoa, and Access Corporation were top-5 traded counters on the Exchange as investors in 3,186 deals exchanged 100,093,729 shares valued at N1.295billion.