Investors trade stocks worth N2.183trn in eleven months

In eleven (11) months to November 30, 2022, equities worth N2.183 trillion were exchanged on the Nigerian Bourse, compared to N1.740 trillion recorded same period in 2021.

Out of the record equities transactions in eleven months this year, N364.02 billion worth of the same transactions representing 16.67 percent were done by foreign investors while N1.819 trillion worth of transactions representing 83.33 percent were done by domestic investors.

In the corresponding eleven months in 2021, foreign investor’s transactions on the Nigerian Bourse were worth N399.18 billion or 22.93 percent, while domestic investor’s transactions were worth N1.341 trillion or 77.07 percent.

In some eleven months to November 2022, foreign inflow into the Nigerian stock market was N187.12 billion while foreign outflow was N176.90 billion.

Foreign inflow in same eleven months period of 2021 was N189.42billion while foreign outflow same period last year was N209.76billion.

Domestic retail investors accounted for N607.45billion worth of transaction in eleven months of 2022 while domestic institutional investors accounted for equities transactions worth N1.212 trillion.

In same eleven months of last year, domestic retail investors transactions were worth N540.38 billion while their institutional counterparts traded equities worth N801.41billion in eleven months of last year.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on a monthly basis polls trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows.

Total transactions as at November 30, 2022, at the nation’s bourse decreased month-on-month (MoM) by 5.19 percent, from N110.09 billion (about $248.50 million) in October 2022 to N104.38 billion (about $234.88 million) in November 2022.

The performance of the review month when compared to the performance in November 2021 (N196.14 billion) revealed that total transactions decreased by 46.78 percent.

In November 2022, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by about 72 percent.

Also looking at the total transactions executed between November and October 2022 revealed that total domestic transactions increased significantly by 10.31 percent, from N81.54 billion in October to N89.95 billion in November 2022.

However, total foreign transactions decreased by 49.46 percent, from N28.55 billion (about $64.45 million) to N14.43 billion (about $32.47 million) between October 2022 and November 2022.