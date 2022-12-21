Market up 0.12% despite minimal activity on the Bourse

Despite that overall activity level remains minimal at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the stock market still closed in the positive region on Wednesday.

As investors gradually wind down for the yuletide holiday season, the market increased slightly by 0.12percent at the close of trading session.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation increased from preceding day’s 49,416.18 points and N26.915trillion respectively to 49,475.43 points and N26.947trillion.

Listed equities value increased by N32billion on Wednesday on increased bargain.

Read also: Staco Insurance seeks patronage, promises to clear outstanding claims

Africa Prudential led the gainers league after its share price moved up from N5 to N5.85, up by 50kobo or 9.35 percent, followed by Champion Breweries which moved up from N4.10 to N4.30, adding 20kobo or 4.88percent.

Also, the year-to-date (YtD) positive return of the stock market stood higher at 15.82percent. This month, the market has risen by 3.81percent.

In 2,992 deals, investor exchanged 411,150,981 shares valued at N6.347billion. UPDC REIT, FBN Holdings, Geregu, Zenith Bank and GTCO were top-5 traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange.