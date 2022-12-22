Stock market rises further by 0.05%

At the end of Thursday’s trading session on the Nigerian Bourse, the market moved slightly higher by 0.05 percent when compared with the preceding day’s level.

The market has increased by 0.37percent week-to-date (WtD).

The market’s performance indicators – the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 49,475.43 points and N26.947trillion respectively to 49,499.43 points and N26.961trillion.

The value of listed equities increased by N14billion on Thursday.

Julius Berger led the gainers league after its share price moved up from preceding day low of N21.20 to N23.30, up by N2.10 or 9.91percent.

Ardova also made top advancers league after moving up from preceding day low of N17.40 to N19, up by N1.60 or 9.20percent.

Champion Breweries also rallied from N4.30 to N4.70, up by 40kobo or 9.30 percent.

In 2,999 deals, investors exchanged 132,571,047 share vakued at N3.144billion. FBN Holdings, Sterling Bank, Nigerian Breweries, GTCO and Fidelity Bank were top-5 traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Also, the year-to-date (YtD) positive return of the stock market increased to 15.88percent. This month, the market has also risen by 3.86percent.