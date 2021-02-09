Stanbic, Access, UBA accounted for 48% of trades executed in FMDQ Exchange markets

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc maintained the 1st position, while Access Bank Plc and United Bank of Africa Plc occupied the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the January to December 2020 period for the overall FMDQ Exchange markets. They accounted for a combined market share of 48 percent of all trades executed (buy and sell…