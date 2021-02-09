BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Stanbic, Access, UBA accounted for 48% of trades executed in FMDQ Exchange markets

… Fixed Income, currencies markets turnover decreased by N17.61trn in 2020

Nigeria’s equities market rebounds as investors buy banking counters
Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets for the month ended December 31, 2020

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc maintained the 1st position, while Access Bank Plc and United Bank of Africa Plc occupied the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the January to December 2020 period for the overall FMDQ Exchange markets. They accounted for a combined market share of 48 percent of all trades executed (buy and sell…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.