IMF wants CBN to halt budget deficit financing as inflation spikes

...estimates Nigeria’s economy may have contracted by 3.2% in 2020

IMF
The IMF estimated that Nigeria’s economy, which is currently facing a difficult recession, may have contracted by 3.2 percent in 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop financing the Federal Government’s budget deficits in order to tame soaring inflation. “In the medium term, the monetary policy operational framework should be reformed and Central Bank financing of budget deficit phased out in order to reduce inflation,” the IMF…

