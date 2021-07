Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited hosted Seplat Energy Plc to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the first dual Capital Markets Day between Lagos and London on Thursday, 29 July 2021. The event marks an important milestone for Seplat marking its name change from Seplat Petroleum Development Company to Seplat Energy. Speaking at the event,…

