UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited results for the half year (H1) ended 30 June 2021. The N46.5billion which the company’s revenue printed in H1’21 was 27percent ahead of H1 2020 of N36.63billion, driven by sales growth across all business segments. Also, gross profit of N8.3billion represents 19percent higher than H1 2020 at…

