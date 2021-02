The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released new rules requiring all persons not registered by the Commission as Custodians, carrying on the business of Nominee and holding securities including equities, money market and fixed income securities, derivatives etc. except Pension Assets, on behalf of actual owners to apply to the Commission for registration as…

