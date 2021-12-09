SEC pledges collaboration to reduce housing deficit

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders on real estate investments in a bid to bring about a reduction in the housing deficit in the country.

Director General of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda made the pledge during a meeting with the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) in Abuja, Wednesday.

Yuguda stated that the SEC Values the service that NIESV provides to the capital market and the nation adding that there is a large room for greater collaboration between the Commission and the Institution.

According to him, “There is a renewed focus on Real Estate Investment Trust now, we are getting to see how the sector contributes more to our GDP by facilitating the trading of assets in the real estate sector. I think there is a huge room for collaboration, you have a very big role in the real estate sector

“Nigeria’s population is growing fast and we need everyone in Nigeria to have a roof over their heads. We do not want people to end their careers living in rented accommodation, people need to own their own houses because there is a lot of security and social value in owning your own house.

“You are very important as you operate in an area that is very important to our economy. You have a crucial role to play in the capital market especially as we focus on the Real Estate Investment Trust sector. You also have a huge role to play in the larger housing sector as at the moment we have not been able to harness the full potentials in that sector”.

The SEC DG disclosed that the Commission values the services that the association provides to the nation and the capital market adding that there is room for collaboration between the Commission and NIESV so that the housing sector can contribute more to GDP as well as grow the economy.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman Association of Capital Market Valuers Chudi Ubosi stated that determining the values of assets of organizations in the capital market is the bedrock for decisions and a helpful tool in a range of work situations.

Ubosi said that valuation is useful in mergers, acquisitions and divestment because it helps to price an organization and to estimate and value synergies as well as assess potentials of different strategic options among others.

He said “Another useful bye product of conducting asset valuation prior to listing and during the currency of listing is to check asset stripping which we have seen recently in organizations and companies. The resulting documents from valuation will certainly make this impossible as it will make management accountable

“Valuation will also comment on sub-optimal use of asset which can lead to under valuation. Using mainly market approach as rearrangement of asset use can bring out hidden values in the company under question

“When businesses want to raise money, when they need to determine how much should be raised as well as when they approach the negotiating table, valuations are needed in all instances”.

Ubosi stated that when there are valuations that have integrity, it will boost investors’ confidence in the market as investors can ascertain that what is being valued is actual and nothing is hidden.

He stated that the role of Capital Market Valuers in determining the value of the assets of these companies will ensure transparency, accountability and continued enhancement of investor confidence in the market.

“As SEC recognizes us with insistence that all capital market valuations be undertaken by our members, you will rest assured that anytime an operator wants to capitalize or re-capitalize their assets, the valuation reports done by our members will help engender confidence in the process,” he added.

Also speaking, President and Chairman of Council NIESV, Emmanuel Wike commended the SEC Management on the huge contribution the capital market is making to the economic development of the country and solicited for the strengthening of collaboration between the Commission and his Institution.