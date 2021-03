Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has described Ponzi schemes as a threat to investors, an orderly financial market and the overall economy. Lamido Yuguda, the director-general of SEC, stated at the opening of a two-day webinar organised by the Attorney General Alliance-Africa in collaboration with the commission, on Tuesday. Yuguda said the devastating impact of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login