Penny stocks cause market’s dip by 0.09%

Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday failed to sustain previous day’s gain, decreasing by 0.09percent.

At the close of trading on the Bourse, penny stocks like SCOA, Chams, Jaiz Bank, Lasaco and University Press topped the decliners league.

Analysts had despite positive start to this week expected the market to see a quiet session on Tuesday.

Investors lost about N25billion at the close of trading on the Exchange.

University Press Plc led the league of decliners after its share price dropped from N1.83 to N1.73, losing 10kobo or 5.46percent.

It was followed by SCOA which dipped from 86kobo to 78kobo, losing 8kobo or 9.30percent; and Jaiz Bank which dropped from 95kobo to 87kobo, losing 8kobo or 8.42percent.

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation decreased from 48,899.08 points and N26.634trillion respectively to 48,853.54 points and N26.609trillion.

Sterling Bank, GTCO, Chams, Zenith Bank, and MTNN were top-5 traded stocks on the Exchange as investors in 3,286 deals exchanged 162,977,718 shares valued at N3.874billion.

Despite the record dip, the market has risen by 2.50percent month-to-date (MtD). The stock market year-to-date (YtD) positive return moderated to 14.37 percent.